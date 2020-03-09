Regulatory News:
Latécoère
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
March 6, 2020
94,818,518
Number of theoretical voting rights *: 94,844,967
Number of exercisable voting rights**: 94,689,742
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
