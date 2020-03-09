Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.03.2020 | 12:40
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 6

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 6 March 2020 were:

586.48p  Capital only
590.91p  Including current year income XD
586.48p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
590.91p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 26th
February 2020, the Company has 80,074,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
456,014 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2020 PR Newswire