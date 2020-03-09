Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 11.21 Lukoil 9.17 Gazprom 9.04 AO Tatneft 5.76 X5 Retail Group 4.83 PZU 4.29 PKO Bank Polski 4.04 Novatek 3.89 Norilsk Nickel 3.41 Mobile Telesystems 3.20

The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2020 was as follows: