Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, March 9
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2020
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|11.21
|Lukoil
|9.17
|Gazprom
|9.04
|AO Tatneft
|5.76
|X5 Retail Group
|4.83
|PZU
|4.29
|PKO Bank Polski
|4.04
|Novatek
|3.89
|Norilsk Nickel
|3.41
|Mobile Telesystems
|3.20
The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|71.33%
|Poland
|14.41%
|Turkey
|12.21%
|Greece
|3.57%
|Romania
|2.79%
|Hungary
|1.70%
|Czech
|1.18%
|Kuwait
|0.92%
|Other European
|0.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|-8.25%
