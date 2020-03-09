Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.03.2020 | 12:52
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 9

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank11.21
Lukoil9.17
Gazprom9.04
AO Tatneft5.76
X5 Retail Group4.83
PZU4.29
PKO Bank Polski4.04
Novatek 3.89
Norilsk Nickel3.41
Mobile Telesystems3.20

The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2020 was as follows:

Russia71.33%
Poland14.41%
Turkey12.21%
Greece3.57%
Romania2.79%
Hungary1.70%
Czech1.18%
Kuwait0.92%
Other European0.14%
Cash & Equivalents-8.25%
BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire