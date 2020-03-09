COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM 0.01% € 2bn 2030

Post-stabilisation notice

March 9, 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

0.01 % EUR 2 billion senior, unsecured Notes due 2030

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: ESM Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: EU000A1Z99L8 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 2,000,000,000 Description: 0.01 % Notes due 4 March 2030 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank Ireland plc

JP Morgan Securities

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

