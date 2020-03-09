COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM 0.01% € 2bn 2030
London, March 9
Post-stabilisation notice
March 9, 2020
European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
0.01 % EUR 2 billion senior, unsecured Notes due 2030
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|ESM
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|EU000A1Z99L8
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 2,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.01 % Notes due 4 March 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank Ireland plc
JP Morgan Securities
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
