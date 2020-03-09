Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.03.2020 | 12:52
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 9

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield7.2%
Northland Power Income Fund6.1%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.7%
China Everbright Intl.4.7%
Pennon Group4.6%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.3%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.7%
Engie3.3%
National Grid3.3%
Fortum3.2%
TransAlta Renewables3.0%
SSE PLC2.8%
China Longyuan Power Group2.8%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.7%
Clearway Energy A Class2.7%
Metro Pacific Investments2.6%
OPG Power Ventures2.5%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.0%
ACEA2.0%

At close of business on 28 February 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.8%
Multi Utilities19.5%
Renewable Energy31.7%
Telecoms infrastructure3.3%
Water & Waste16.2%
Roads & Rail1.8%
Gas6.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets11.6%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America17.8%
China18.2%
Latin America7.6%
United Kingdom9.2%
Global20.0%
India2.6%
Europe (excluding UK)6.7%
Eastern Europe0.5%
Asia (excluding China)5.3%
Middle East & Africa0.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets11.6%
100.0%
