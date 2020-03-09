Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 7.2% Northland Power Income Fund 6.1% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.7% China Everbright Intl. 4.7% Pennon Group 4.6% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.3% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.7% Engie 3.3% National Grid 3.3% Fortum 3.2% TransAlta Renewables 3.0% SSE PLC 2.8% China Longyuan Power Group 2.8% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.7% Clearway Energy A Class 2.7% Metro Pacific Investments 2.6% OPG Power Ventures 2.5% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.4% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.0% ACEA 2.0%

At close of business on 28 February 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.8% Multi Utilities 19.5% Renewable Energy 31.7% Telecoms infrastructure 3.3% Water & Waste 16.2% Roads & Rail 1.8% Gas 6.1% Cash/Net Current Assets 11.6% 100.0%