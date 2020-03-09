Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, March 9
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|7.2%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|6.1%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.7%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.7%
|Pennon Group
|4.6%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.3%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.7%
|Engie
|3.3%
|National Grid
|3.3%
|Fortum
|3.2%
|TransAlta Renewables
|3.0%
|SSE PLC
|2.8%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|2.8%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.7%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.7%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.6%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.5%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|2.4%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.0%
|ACEA
|2.0%
At close of business on 28 February 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.8%
|Multi Utilities
|19.5%
|Renewable Energy
|31.7%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|3.3%
|Water & Waste
|16.2%
|Roads & Rail
|1.8%
|Gas
|6.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|11.6%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|17.8%
|China
|18.2%
|Latin America
|7.6%
|United Kingdom
|9.2%
|Global
|20.0%
|India
|2.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.7%
|Eastern Europe
|0.5%
|Asia (excluding China)
|5.3%
|Middle East & Africa
|0.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|11.6%
|100.0%