Social Planning Startup ZYNG Closes Pre-Seed Investment Round to Accelerate UK Growth

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot UK social planning startup ZYNG has closed a pre-seed funding round with a number of notable UK tech investors including Claire Valoti (VP International at Snap) and Amir Nooriala (Chief Strategy Officer at Callsign). Valoti will also be joining the company as a non-executive director.

Founded in 2019, ZYNG is an app that brings together users' plans, calendars and chats in one place. The app combines the clarity of a Facebook Event (showing the 'who', 'what', 'where' and 'when') with the speed of a WhatsApp group, as every plan has its own specific chat. Every event also syncs directly into users' calendars.

ZYNG was launched in December 2019 by co-founders Neil Tanna, Duncan Cowan and Jake Jenner.

Tanna, 27, was particularly keen to solve the greatest event-planning pain point: finding when everyone is free to meet. "Everyone knows how difficult it is to try and find a date across multiple calendars, apps and shift patterns. ZYNG allows you to instantly find when your group are all free, automatically, by sharing your 'Availability' with friends - effectively acting as an 'automatic' Doodle poll and avoiding the need to manually check when you're all free. For example, if you want to organise brunch, you can search for the next time you're all free on a Saturday between 11am - 1pm and ZYNG will instantly show you the dates that work. The same works for a meeting or a week-long holiday."

Sharing 'Availability' shows the organiser whether their invitee is 'free' or 'busy' at a specific time (without showing any of their calendar details). Users are also able to share their full calendar, allowing their close friends to keep up-to-date with their schedule and shift patterns and allows them to put plans or reminders straight into their calendar. The company will be putting the investment towards strategic hires, marketing and user acquisition.

