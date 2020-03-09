Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta has concluded the Loan Agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank

On 9 March 2020 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has concluded the Loan Agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank regarding granting a loan of up to EUR 160 mln. (one hundred and sixty million euros) (hereinafter - the Loan) with the purpose to finance an acquisition of the floating liquefied natural gas storage unit (hereinafter - FSRU).

The term of the Loan - up to 25 years. Upon approval of the state aid by the European Commission, 100% of the Company's financial obligations under the Loan Agreement will be secured by a state guarantee.

It is noted, that the final Loan amount will be determined by the cost of FSRU and the totality of the technical and financial circumstances related thereto. The main terms of the acquisition of the specific FSRU and the final decision will be approved in a separate meeting of the Board.

Other material provisions of the Loan Agreement and the Company's obligations thereunder are provided in the Company's notification on material event of 26 November 2020. Reference: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=923826&messageId=1164062 .

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594