Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) Lands its Sixth Significant Combined Heat and Power Contract with a Leading U.S. Energy Service Company

Leading Energy Service Companies Continue to Adopt Microturbine Technology Into Their Long-Term Energy Savings Agreements

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today its sixth significant contract award from a leading energy service company (ESCO) who is continuing to adopt microturbine technology into their long-term Energy Savings Agreements (ESAs).

Vergent Power Solutions, Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Upper Midwest, New England, and Eastern Canada (www.vergentpower.com), was chosen to supply and maintain the new microturbine power plant with a 10-year Capstone Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service agreement. This ESCO facilitated plant is a 325 kW Capstone powered CHP system capable of generating power and low-pressure steam to meet high-efficiency standards required for utility incentives.

ESCOs can help organizations meet energy saving and energy management needs with a comprehensive, integrated solution that often utilizes a budget neutral approach. Options include energy savings performance contracts and power purchase agreements (PPAs) that may eliminate some of the financial hurdles that can be barriers to energy efficiency, combined heat and power (CHP), renewable energy and microgrid projects. This unique approach allows customers to install cutting edge, highly engineered solutions with reduced risk, and lower upfront capital costs.

The Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance (DCAMM) of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded a leading ESCO the energy savings agreement for the design and construction of a comprehensive energy retrofit at the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children, located in Canton, MA. The site will receive a new central heating plant and combined heat and power system in addition to numerous other energy conservation measures.

"Vergent Power is dedicated to delivering high-quality CHP projects to the Midwest, Eastern Canada, and the New England market, with more than 100 systems operating in their region," said Darren Jamison, Capstone President and Chief Executive Officer. "This CHP project will provide the hospital with much needed clean and efficient energy for years to come. Vergent has developed a large portfolio of pending projects and could double their installed base over the next twenty-four to thirty-six months, potentially making them one of our fastest-growing U.S. distributors," added Mr. Jamison.

This will be the second New England hospital by Vergent Power, where the microturbines' waste heat is utilized to make abundant steam for the facility," said Justin Rathke, President of Vergent Power Solutions. "Like other Capstone distributors, we are seeing an increased interest from the healthcare industry, as they look to save on annual energy costs in an environmentally responsible way," added Mr. Rathke.

Capstone distributor partners E-Finity, Lone Star, RSP Systems and Arctic Energy have all previously developed projects with this leading ESCO including projects located at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, a U.S. Coast Guard facility in Connecticut, a U.S. Department of Interior installation near the White House in Washington DC, the USMC Camp Barrett in Virginia and the Walakpa Gas Field on the North Slope in Alaska.

