Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 06-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 332.37p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 332.37p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---