01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Partners With Hitachi Solution Create, Ltd. to Offer 2 Free Months of Domobile Remote Access Service in Response to Coronavirus

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE) is pleased to announce together with business partner Hitachi Solution Create, Ltd ("Hitachi"), a 2-month free usage offer of DoMobile remote access services from March 2, 2020 to May 31, 2020 in Japan. The offer is to support the business community with increased telecommunications usage during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. stated, "The number of companies which are considering using remote Telework is increasing drastically with the expansion of the coronavirus as businesses are concerned about employees' safety and their business continuity. To support these companies, Hitachi and 01 Communique have decided to offer a two months free-trial provisioning of the Telework tool "DoMobile" starting March 2nd." Mr. Cheung continued, "In reality, many companies are also moving towards remote work to save money and give their employees better flexibility and less commuting time. Telework may be the way of business in the future."

DoMobile, which is marketed by Hitachi, is 01 Communique's I'm InTouch remote access service. DoMobile allows mobile professionals and telecommuters to connect and interact with their home or office computer to access the information and essential business tools they need from anywhere, anytime using any computer or wireless device with an Internet connection. Details of the offer can be found at https://www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp/solution/feature/telework/index.html.

DoMobile a very fast, secure, easy to install and use remote access service. DoMobile and it's North American equivalent, I'm in Touch, will allow individuals, small businesses, or a workgroup within a large corporation to use remote desktop services which include Remote PC Access, Mobile Mailbox, Remote Support, Web Conferencing, Online Meeting, Online Training, Remote Computer Access, and Group Meeting Online.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced the transition of its business focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

About Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. offers information technology services. The Company provides information system operation, information processing, and other services. Hitachi Solutions Create also operates information processing equipment sales. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp.

