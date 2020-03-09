TwentyFour Income Fund - Webinar Change of Date

09/03/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor update webinar

The date of the webinar originally scheduled for Wednesday 11th March at 10am has been moved to Thursday 12th March at 10am. This is due to recent market movements which will be reflected in the updated webinar.





A recording of the webinar will be available on request.





For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com.





For professional investors only.

