Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NYH ISIN: NL0011031208 Ticker-Symbol: 6MY 
Tradegate
09.03.20
12:42 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-1,200
-8,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,300
12,500
14:01
12,400
12,500
14:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYLAN NV12,500-8,76 %