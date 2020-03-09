Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858600 ISIN: US2545431015 Ticker-Symbol: DDQ 
Tradegate
06.03.20
17:22 Uhr
38,800 Euro
-1,200
-3,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIODES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIODES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,600
37,000
14:02
36,400
36,600
13:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIODES
DIODES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIODES INC38,800-3,00 %