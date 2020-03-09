Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs Executive Chairman Mark Ruport, CEO John Rice and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13700105

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138447 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 7, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13700105



About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

