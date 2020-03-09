New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company's recent acquisition, Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna ("Hakuna Supply"), is actively engaging in a developing Provisioning Partnership segment, wherein the Company will mobilize and monetize its market-leading capital equipment and expertise, to act as provisioning partner for CBD and non-CBD food and beverage companies ready to begin branded commercialization of product concepts and designs, but who lack the infrastructure, capacity, and expertise to manufacture, package, and ship top-quality branded products in the space.

Hakuna has already earned a signed contract with an exciting new branded partner in the Gourmet Beverage industry. Hakuna will act as manufacturer, packager, and shipper for all products for this new client, charging on a 'per unit shipped' pricing plan.

Carl Grant CEO of Sun Kissed, commented, "Through Hakuna, we already have the means to drive significant additional revenues by monetizing prior fixed cost investments, given the flood of new food and beverage start-ups in the specialty marketplace. The Gourmet Beverage company has designed a brand, an offering, a fantastic website and a significant marketing budget. But they don't have the infrastructure to get product to market. Hakuna is offering them an immediate route to commercialization of the brand and expects immediate revenues from the deal as soon as orders are placed."

Hakuna already has the means to bring substantial capacity to packaging, labeling, storage, specialty infusion (such as CBD to food and beverages), mixing and sourcing, boxing, and dispatching of final goods direct to consumers.

According to Fuel by McKinsey, the overall subscription ecommerce market is worth $10 billion, not including Amazon Prime "subscribe and save" orders. But the Company believes there is enormous growth ahead in this space, particularly in the subscription coffee market. According to YouGov statistics, only 7% of US households currently subscribe to a food or beverage product. Globally, according to Statista data, the online foodstuff market is running at just 10% engagement in terms of consumers willing to buy food stuffs online. That represents enormous upside potential as delivery and subscription consumption activity moves increasingly mainstream over coming years.

"The investment flowing into this space has been extraordinary," continued Grant. "There are a lot of people sitting on capital and a vision, but they need a boost to get off the ground. We have the means to offer them that boost and, in the process, tap into a significant new revenue stream as we continue to build our own award-winning brand."

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

