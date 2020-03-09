The paper towel dispenser market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Governments and large organizations are promoting self-hygiene practices and increasing awareness about maintaining hygienic surroundings, especially in developing countries. These initiatives have led to the increased acceptance and use of hygiene products, such as tissues. In addition, major vendors are marketing and promoting their products to create awareness among consumers, which is also increasing hygiene awareness. This is increasing the demand for tissues and thus, stimulating the demand for paper towel dispensers. Therefore, growing hygiene awareness will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of sensor-based paper towel dispensers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Paper Towel Dispenser Market: Emergence of Sensor-Based Paper Towel Dispensers

Manufacturers have started developing sensor-based paper towel dispensers to enhance hygiene in washrooms. For instance, in November 2019, an innovative hands-free paper towel dispenser was launched by Innovia (a brand of Koch Industries Inc). It is available in two models, countertop unit and the undercabinet unit, and is compatible with most of the household paper towel brands. The product is powered by an AC adapter or battery. Another such product is the INNOVIA WB2-159S, a smart, sensor-based paper towel dispenser. It has an IR sensor that delivers a single sheet of hand towel or five sheets if the hand is kept in front of the sensor for a long period. Thus, the trend of touchless paper towel dispensers is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

"Factors such as the global increase in development of smart cities, and change in user requirements will have a positive impact on the growth of the paper towel dispenser market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Paper Towel Dispenser Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the paper towel dispenser market by application (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The European region led the paper towel dispenser market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA. However, during the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for wet tissue dispensers across commercial and non-residential buildings.

