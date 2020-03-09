Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Successfully Remediates Contaminated Oil Sludge in Kuwait

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company, is pleased to announce its Clean Energy Remediation Processing Center has commenced the remediation of highly contaminated material in Kuwait.

Vivakor is currently remediating heavy sludge soils containing as much as 30% oil by weight. The sludge remediation is part of the overall clean up of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion some 25 years ago, and is an ongoing United Nations sanctioned clean up effort.

Vivakor, according to management, is the only technology provider to successfully separate hydrocarbons from heavy oil crude laden soils while not destroying the organic material. "Our proprietary remediation process results in not only reusable hydrocarbon material, but also a post processed sand contamination of less than 0.05% hydrocarbon content," stated Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia. "We believe this puts us as at the top of socially responsible remediation and clean energy providers. The opportunities in the Middle East amount to tens of millions of metric tons that need remediation. Contaminated material from previous wars, accidental spills, tank bottom sludge, or drill cuttings are just a few of the types of materials our technology can clean and remediate."

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

