Chad Everett Harris Announces Scholarship Opportunity for Business Students

ROCKDALE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Chad Everett Harris is proud to announce that he will be launching a new scholarship program for business students currently enrolled at a college or university in the United States or Canada.

Chad Everett Harris is a serial entrepreneur that recently relocated from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Rockdale, Texas. Throughout his career, he has launched, built, and developed creative ideas to drive customers for different brands.

The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program will offer a three-tiered scholarship, with $3,000 for first tier, $2,000 for second, and $1,000 for third.

In order to be considered as a candidate for this scholarship, applicants must submit a 500-word piece that answers the question "How has entrepreneurship changed and how has technology impacted this?"

Applicants must also submit adequate proof of enrollment.

The official launch and deadline dates for this opportunity are forthcoming.

For more information, please visit https://chadeverettharrisscholarship.com/.

About Chad Everett Harris

Chad Everett Harris is a lifelong entrepreneur. In 1983, he opened a lawn mowing business in Birmingham, Michigan, to help his mother pay the bills. After attending high school in Metairie, Louisiana, Chad moved to Lakeview in New Orleans. His career in the green industry spanned 30 years, with notable landscaping projects in New Orleans including the Audubon Park Golf Course, the Longue Vue House & Discovery Garden, and the New Orleans Sculpture Garden. Recently, Chad Everett Harris relocated to Rockdale, Texas, to partake in building a 100-acre data center that operates high-speed computer servers that are used for AI, video rendering, and other computer services.

