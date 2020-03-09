Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (STU: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in the private beauty, health and wellness company, Sobe Organics, Inc. ("Sobe").

Sobe sells health and beauty products nationwide in the United States in over 1,800 independent stores including resorts, spas, pharmacies, salons, hotel chains and department stores. In addition, Sobe sells products online via its E-Commerce site. All Sobe products are made in the USA at farms certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sobe's farm to shelf supply chain guarantees the highest quality ingredients in all of its products.

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2 stated: "The use of technology to verify the supply chain is transforming the game for large and small enterprises. Blockchain technology will allow Sobe to validate the origin, organic ingredients and natural processes in the supply chain of its health and beauty products with proof of authentication."

Victoria Flores, President of Sobe said: "In a competitive industry, supply chain transparency through blockchain verification enables Sobe to differentiate its products. BlockchainK2 will be integral in helping Sobe scale faster to increase profit and revenue and decrease marketing and product development costs."

BlockchainK2's acquisition was completed with a cash investment of U.S.$250,000.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

About Sobe Organics, Inc.

