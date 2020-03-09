Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Tradegate
09.03.20
10:38 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,070
-3,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,650
1,700
15:11
1,660
1,690
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPROTT INC1,700-3,95 %