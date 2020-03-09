Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896476 ISIN: US35671D8570 Ticker-Symbol: FPMB 
Tradegate
09.03.20
15:05 Uhr
7,307 Euro
-1,037
-12,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,327
7,380
15:11
7,422
7,452
15:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC7,307-12,43 %