Montag, 09.03.2020

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
09.03.20
15:07 Uhr
20,470 Euro
-3,580
-14,89 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
20,100
20,370
15:13
20,200
20,520
15:13
PR Newswire
09.03.2020 | 14:22
208 Leser
Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

PR Newswire

London, March 8

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:9 March 2020

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 July 2019To:29 February 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:620,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):219,375
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:400,625

Name of contact:Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-5268
© 2020 PR Newswire