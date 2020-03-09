Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN
PR Newswire
London, March 8
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:9 March 2020
|Name of applicant:
|Carnival plc
|Name of scheme:
|Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 July 2019
|To:
|29 February 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|48,627
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|3,228
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|45,399
|Name of contact:
|Jessica Del Pino
|Telephone number of contact:
|+1-305-406-5268
