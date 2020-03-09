(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

31 January 2020 29 February 2020 Shares in Euronext 50 307 064 50 307 064 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 840 487 77 729 921 Effective voting rights 77 475 002 77 369 213

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 50 307 064 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com www.groupeseb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005495/en/

Contacts:

SEB S.A.