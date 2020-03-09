Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Carolina Pool Consultants Is A Year Round Pool Builder in Denver NC

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member Carolina Pool Consultants, who is a professional year round pool builder that designs, builds and installs gorgeous concrete pools across Greater Denver NC, including Sherrills Ford, Lincolnton, Terrell, Iron Station and Newton.

Carolina Pool Consultants has been utilizing Findit and its online marketing services since March for 2017. The services Findit® provides Carolina Pool Consultants includes content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of Carolina Pool Consultants in search engines and on social networking sites. The content is created in Carolina Pool Consultants Findit sites that are unique based on their Findit URL. Each Findit URL is designated to a specific town and service that Carolina Pool Consultants provides, and where they provide them.

Pool builders that are seeking the same tangible online results that Carolina Poll Consultants has achieved with Findit can call Findit for a free quote at 404 443 3224.

Carolina Pool Consultants has 18 Findit Names that have been claimed utilizing Findit's Claim Your Name Tool The purpose of these Findit Sites is to increase overall online exposure and increase the number of search results in search engines that Carolina Pool Consultants has under the town and service that they provide pool building services in.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, " We wanted to highlight Carolina Pool Consultants in early March because many homeowners will be looking to schedule their pool installation services to be built this month and next. Carolina Pool Consultants is a year round pool builder and can help homeowners get their new concrete pools designed, built and installed before the warmer summer months. At Findit, we see the relevance of featuring our members in a timely manner that can attribute to their growth. Companies that are seeking to increase their overall online presence can engage Findit to assist with the same services that we have provided Carolina Pool Consultants with the past 3 years to help them with their growth."

Carolina Pool Consultants is focused on providing inground concrete pool building services in the following areas around Denver, North Carolina: Sherrills Ford, Lincolnton, Terrell, Iron Station, and Newton.

Visit CPC Pools Under Their Findit Names For These Towns

Sherrills Ford Inground Concrete Pool Builder

Lincolnton Inground Concrete Pool Builder

Terrell Inground Concrete Pool Builder

Iron Station Inground Concrete Pool Builder

Newton Inground Concrete Pool Builder

Home owners can schedule a free in home pool consultation with Carolina Pool Consultants today at 704-799-5236, tell them Findit sent you. Visit Carolina Pool Consultants online at mycpcpools.com

About Carolina Pool Consultants

Carolina Pool Consultants is not a multi-national, conglomerate corporation. Nor do we plan on building thousands of pools per year. In the eyes of those other Charlotte-area pool builders, their own customers are just numbers on a paycheck.



We're CPC Pools, and we make pools great again. Our goal is to dominate the production chain so the customer gets their pool done right the first time, in record time, every time. We can proudly say we do most all of the major steps in-house with the exception of steps which require vetted, licensed tradesmen (plumbing, electrical, etc.) The results are disruptive to the industry. No longer does the consumer have to worry about which company did what. No longer does the scheduler live at the mercy of the subcontractors' daily agenda. No longer are there lapses in accountability. It's simple. It's honest. It's how pool building should be.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579702/Findit-Featured-Member-Carolina-Pool-Consultants-Is-A-Year-Round-Pool-Builder-in-Denver-NC