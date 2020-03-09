

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie said Monday that unconfirmed media reports from China claimed that the HIV medicine, Kaletra/Aluvia or lopinavir/ritonavir is effective in COVID-19 treatment.



But, the company said it does not have access to Chinese clinical information and therefore cannot confirm its accuracy.



The company said it donated Aluvia to the Chinese government for experimental use against COVID-19.



The company also noted that it is working with global health authorities to determine the efficacy and safety of the HIV medicine, Kaletra/Aluvia or lopinavir/ritonavir against COVID-19.



Meanwhile, the company stated that it does not anticipate disruption to the medicine supply for HIV patients as a result of the investigation of the effectiveness against COVID-19.



AbbVie was down $5.32 or 5.99 percent to $83.50 in the pre-Market trade.



