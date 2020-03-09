Century Casinos Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: CNTY) announced today that the company will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2019 on Friday, March 13, 2020.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Century Casinos will host its Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 a.m. MDT (3:00 p.m. CET). Participants are advised to dial in 15 minutes in advance. US domestic and Canadian participants please dial +1 844-244-9160, all other international participants please use +1 330-931-4670 to dial in. The conference ID is 'Quarter4'. To just follow the call, or a recording of the call, please visit our website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/ .

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri; in Calgary and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and in Bath, England; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia, the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and, a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates five ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," "goal," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," or similar variations. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements including: risks related to the sports betting business; the timing for commencement of the sports betting business; the possibility that the anticipated operating results and other benefits of the sports betting business are not realized when expected or at all; local risks including proximate competition, potential competition and legislative and regulatory risks; and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings the Company may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

