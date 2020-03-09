Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Worth $958 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report on the "Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-mode Fibers, Multimode Fibers), Scattering Method (Rayleigh Effect, Raman Effect, Brillouin Effect), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is expected to grow from USD 734 million in 2020 to USD 958 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for labor safety at workplaces, reliability of DTS systems/sensors for sensing and monitoring applications in harsh environments, and increasing applications in the oil & gas industry. Increasing safety norms and supportive government policies related to leakage detection and growing adoption of data-based analytics provide major opportunities for the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market.

Multimode fibers to witness higher CAGR during 2020-2025

Multimode fibers have a relatively large light carrying core. Multimode fibers have a relatively large light carrying core. These are available in core sizes of 50µm and 62.5µm and are widely used in DTS applications. The transmitted rays of light are allowed to follow multiple paths within the fiber. The large core diameter helps to propagate more optical power in the fiber. The signal undergoes dispersion since many modes are present, and hence, there is more power loss as compared to single-mode fiber, which eventually restricts the signal carrying capacity in terms of distance covered.

Fire detection application expected to exhibit highest CAGR in distributed temperature sensing market from 2020 to 2025

The distributed temperature sensing market for fire detection application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. With the increasing industrialization and construction activities, and growing number of safety norms in technologically advancing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, the implementation of DTS systems for fire detection application is also growing as these systems provide temperature details along the length of the cable. DTS systems also help in enhancing the safety of equipment and surroundings.

Expanding network of power transmission cables in Asian countries to boost demand for distributed temperature sensing in APAC during forecast period

The distributed temperature sensing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities worldwide and the expanding network of power transmission cables in technologically advancing countries in APAC, such as China and India, are contributing to the growth of the DTS market in this region. India, China, South Korea, and Australia are some of the major countries contributing to the growth and development of the DTS market in this region. The presence of several oil & gas companies in the region is also driving the growth of the DTS market in APAC.

Key players in the distributed temperature sensing market are Schlumberger Limited (US), Halliburton Company (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Weatherford International PLC (Switzerland), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), OFS Fitel (US), AP Sensing GmbH (Germany), Bandweaver Technologies (China), NKT Photonics (Germany), and GESO GmbH & Co. (Germany).

