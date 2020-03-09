Newswire's unique customer service approach has placed the company No. 1 for Customer Service in press release distribution, according to G2 Crowd.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - For the third year in a row, Newswire has been ranked No. 1 for Customer Service in the press release distribution industry thanks to its high-tech, high-touch approach. While competitors have steered their focus on other issues, Newswire continues to place customer service at the forefront. Customers have left raving reviews on G2 Crowd, showing their appreciation for Newswire's dedication and services.





High-tech, High-Touch Solution Places Newswire No. 1 for the Third Year in a Row



"Our customers are the number one priority," said Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success. "Without their input, Newswire would not be where it is today. We have taken (good and bad) feedback to heart in order to improve our platform and workflow."

In August of 2019, Newswire introduced the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour as a result of customer feedback throughout the years.

"People wanted more from our best-in-class distribution service," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP at Newswire. "The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been overwhelmingly successful thanks to customers who have voiced their need for a comprehensive media and marketing service to take their press releases, 'owned media,' to the next level."

The Guided Tour gives customers the ability to convert their press releases into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased site traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. By 'customerizing' a comprehensive plan, the designated Earned Media Advantage Strategist is able to send the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums. As a result, Guided Tour customers have been able to cut the time it takes to go to market, as well as be recognized by key media outlets such as CheddarTV, Yahoo!, People.com, Business Insider, NBC, and AP News.

"Each strategist dedicates their time and efforts to creating the right strategy that can be uniquely implemented for each campaign," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "This dedication is a testament to the highly recognized Customer Success that Newswire has been known for."

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

