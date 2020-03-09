Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - Regency Gold Corp. (NEX: RAU.H) ("Regency" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two new executives for the Company.

The new team members are Ms. Dawn Evans-Lamswood, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of the Company and Carson Phillips, M.Eng. Vice-President of Corporate Development.

"We welcome Dawn and Carson to the Regency team as we prepare for the transition to Clean Air Metals Inc. as previously announced. The change of name is subject to final shareholder approval. Dawn's technical expertise on magma conduit systems gained at Voisey's Bay and Carson's business acumen will help position the Company for success as it looks to finalize the acquisition and commence advanced exploration of the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North palladium-platinum properties. The proposed acquisition transaction is pursuant to a Definitive Agreement with Benton Resources Inc. as previously announced," said Abraham Drost, CEO of Regency.

Brief biographies of the members of the newly appointed Executives of the Company are as follows:

Dawn Evans-Lamswood, MSc, P.Geo VP Exploration

Ms. Dawn Evans-Lamswood's career spans two decades of exploration experience exploring the Voisey's Bay district after joining the Archean Resources drilling team in 1995, immediately following the discovery of the Ovoid Zone. Her career continued in the area with Inco and its successor company Vale Inco, recently retiring with the position of Exploration Manager, Brown Field Exploration, Vale North Atlantic. Ms. Evans-Lamswood has co-authored numerous publications on the Voisey's Bay deposit and district.

Carson Phillips, M.Eng. VP Corporate Development

Carson Phillips is a mining executive with over a decade of experience with a focus on precious metals. He was also an initial founder and director of Ecuador Gold & Copper Corp. (TSXV: EGX) which was subsequently acquired by Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) in 2016. Carson has a degree in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia (Okanagan) as well as a degree in International Business from Hogeschool Zeeland in the Netherlands. Mr. Phillips has also completed a Master of Engineering in Mine Economics & Finance from the University of British Columbia in 2014.

