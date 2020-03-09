Viva Technology Previews the Program for a Special Fifth Anniversary Edition June 11-13, 2020

PARIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Technology, Europe's leading startup and tech event, is back again from June 11th to 13th, making Paristhe tech capital for three days of networking and innovation.

Five thematic pillars will provide the structure during the three days of VivaTech this June:

Technology for the planet Diversity and inclusion: Bringing decision-makers together to accelerate change Deep tech, breakthrough innovations and the potential to transform our societies Mobility, moving ourselves into the future European digital champions: Showcasing the most promising scaleups in Europe

VivaTech, in partnership with five major international investment funds, is publishing "Top 100 Scaleups", a list of 100 scaleups selected from 19 countries that have been identified as having the potential to become future unicorns. From this list will be drawn the finalists for the VivaTech "Next Unicorn Awards", in the context of our "Scaling up" conference track.

Also not to be missed are sessions on democracy, data, the role of digital in arts and culture, and the launch of the 30Best label, created by VivaTech to reward the best hardware innovations.

Among the first top speakers announced:

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman & CEO, L'Oreal; Bernard Arnault, Chairman & CEO, LVMH; Mitchell Baker, Chair Woman & interim CEO, Mozilla; Sébastien Bazin,Chairman & CEO, Accor; Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo; Vincent Cobée, Citroën Brand CEO, PSA Group; Jean-Pierre Farandou, Chairman & CEO, SNCF; Catherine Guillouard, Chairman & CEO, RATP Group; Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman, Rotating Chairman, Huawei; Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi; Jean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman & CEO, EDF; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, Total; Stéphane Richard, Chairman & CEO, Orange; Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President & CEO, IBM; Brad Smith, President, Microsoft; Young Sohn, Corporate President and Chief Strategy Officer, Samsung Electronics; and Evan Spiegel, Founder & CEO, Snap

VivaTech strengthens its international dimension with the Afric@Tech zone and several new country pavilions:

Making their debut at VivaTech: Benin, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Tunisia

Also attending: Algeria, Armenia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, European Commission, Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Morocco, Quebec, Senegal, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

