Kate Somerville Skincare Releases This Is Kate, A Documentary On Brand Founder And Industry Pioneer Kate Somerville

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kate Somerville Skincare releases a documentary on founder Kate Somerville, a trailblazer in the world of prestige clinical skincare for over two decades. The six-and-a-half-minute documentary, which debuts this month as part of Women's History Month and the company's 15-year anniversary, focuses on Kate as an entrepreneur, female founder, and unrivaled skincare expert.

"I hope this film empowers and educates people, not just on skin health, but on female entrepreneurship and perseverance," says Somerville. "It is important for me to share this message - my background is a fundamental part of the brand and has been a driving force behind how I have been able to grow the company to where it is today."

The mini documentary covers Kate's personal journey, which fueled her professional trajectory, and ultimately led her to open the Skin Health Clinic on Melrose Place in Los Angeles in 2004. The Clinic, known for its cutting-edge treatments as well as a strong celebrity clientele, remains the backbone of the brand - today it still acts as both a laboratory and incubator for Kate and her team to develop trailblazing formulations and products that deliver visible results. Kate's main objective is, and always will be, healing skin and changing lives.

The film, directed by Aaron Kelly and produced by Think Jam, features friends and industry experts, including Celebrity Makeup Artist Spencer Barnes, Executive Beauty & Style Editor of Us Weekly Gwen Flamberg, the Cut's Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy, Editor-in-Chief of SHE Media Justine Goodman, and more. They have each witnessed and experienced firsthand the brand's evolution and growth over the past 15 years and provide both personal and professional insights as beauty industry authorities.

