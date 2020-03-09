JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers adds ultra-compact vehicle-mount terminal for logistic applications to its offering

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at MODEX 2020 ,

Booth 7185, 9-12 March 2020, Atlanta, US





New 10-inch rugged JLT1014P computer provides a cost-effective solution for warehousing and other logistics applications where space is limited, yet reliability and uptime are of utmost importance



Växjö, Sweden, 9 March 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of an addition to its line of vehicle-mount computers for logistic applications. The new JLT1014Pprovides customers in warehousing, transportation and other demanding application environments with a cost-effective rugged fixed-mount computer that is perfect for installation in small forklift cabins, trollies or other vehicles where space is at a premium.

"For years, our 12-inch JLT1214P computer has been one of the logistic industry's most trusted and reliable workhorses," says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. "With the new 10-inch JLT1014P computer our customers get the same hassle-free operation with similar features, functionality, and performance, but in a smaller package - perfect for installation in tight places."

With the smallest footprint in its class, the slender fixed-mount JLT1014P computer is the perfect choice whenever space in the driver's cabin is limited. The very compact JLT1014P computer does not disrupt the view or get in the way, thereby improving operation, safety and productivity.

The space-saving JLT1014P computer comes with a standard (400NIT) or sunlight-readable (800NIT) virtually unbreakable 10.4-inch XGA display with JLT PowerTouch technology and is designed to withstand the harshest environments. With an IP65 ingress protection rating, it is impervious to dust and highly resistant to water and can be used in extremely cold and hot temperatures. Furthermore, it offers a wide 9-36 VDC power input and has an internal battery for graceful shutdown in case of an unexpected vehicle power outage.

Based on the same power-efficient quad-core Intel© E3845 processor as the larger JLT1214P computer, the new JLT1014P model is optimized for Windows 10 LTSC and comes with integrated high-sensitivity PIFA antennas for reliable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication in challenging environments. Optional GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou and 4G LTE mobile broadband ensure connectivity and positioning over large areas.

Despite its compact size and profile, the JLT1014P computer provides a full complement of integrated I/Os, including four USB ports, a Gigabit LAN jack, external SMA antenna connectors, and a legacy serial port, all facing downward for easy, efficient use in any type of vehicle. The strong solid aluminum housing comes with all requisite mounting holes for standard brackets and mounts.

Like the existing 12-inch JLT1214P computer, the new JLT1014P model was created from the ground up for the challenges of logistics applications where productivity and customer satisfaction depend on maximum uptime and trouble-free operation in the toughest environments. Its smaller size and lower weight extend its reach into vehicles with smaller cabins, trollies or other vehicles used in warehouses, on manufacturing floors or any other situation where space is at limited.

Contact JLT Mobile Computers for more information about the new JLT1014P computer, or visit www.jltmobile.comto learn more about JLT, its products, services, and solutions.

