Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
09.03.20
09:16 Uhr
0,490 Euro
-0,042
-7,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 8
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,466
0,512
16:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2020 | 15:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transaction of primary insider

See attached

Attachment

  • 2020_03_09 - Throstur Rikhardsson (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c39841ec-6ac3-4747-a580-db94d8e38957)
ARION BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)