See attached
Attachment
- 2020_03_09 - Throstur Rikhardsson (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c39841ec-6ac3-4747-a580-db94d8e38957)
ARION BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
0,466
0,512
16:34
See attached
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:05
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transaction of primary insider
|See attached
Attachment
2020_03_09 - Throstur Rikhardsson (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c39841ec-6ac3-4747-a580-db94d8e38957)
► Artikel lesen
|11:41
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme
|In week 10 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.
Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland:
WeekDateTimeNumber...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank - Market making agreements
|Arion Bank hf. has signed a new agreement with Íslandsbanki hf. under which Íslandsbanki hf. will act as market maker for shares issued by Arion Bank which are listed in the trading system of Nasdaq...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transactions of financially connected parties
|Please see announcements attached.
Attachment
Vidskipti-fjarhagslega-tengds-adila-HD (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c295b7c-ecb4-4b95-9085-defa6...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Arion Bank hf.: Financial calendar 2020
|Arion Bank's AGM and the publication dates of the Bank's Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.
AGM 202017 March 2020First quarter 20206 May 2020Second quarter 202029 July 2020Third...
► Artikel lesen