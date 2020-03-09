FactMR: Bridge Inspection Services Market Value to Quadruple During 2019-2029; Rise in Routine Inspections Propel Market Growth, Concludes Fact.MR

Changing climatic conditions and increasing traffic congestion are making bridges more susceptible to degradation, fueling the demand for routine bridge inspection services.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / The worldwide revenue pool of the bridge inspection services market will expand 4x during the forecast period, 2019-2029. Growth engine is likely to be driven by surging expenditure on construction and infrastructure projects. Players are integrating tech-enabled innovations into their offerings to ensure efficient bridge inspection practices.

"In response to rising cases of bridge collapses across the globe, governments are mandating regular bridge inspections to check the structural and operational condition of bridges and detect abnormalities in early stage. Further, growing prevalence of connected technologies are offering growth avenues to bridge inspection service providers," reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

Bridge Inspection Services Market: Key Takeaways

Adoption of bridge inspection services would be prominent in inventory inspection purposes.

Routine bridge inspection services will capture leading revenue share.

Transportation over bridges continue to exhibit greater demand growth.

Application in permanent bridges (fixed and movable) to surge 1.3x during the foreseeable timeframe.

Owing to rising infrastructure projects, Asia Pacific (APAC) will remain at forefront.

Bridge Inspection Services Market - Key Driving Factors

Investment upsurge in infrastructure and construction activities will significantly drive market progress.

Uncertain environmental conditions and rising on-road vehicle fleets is set to increase the risk of bridge deterioration, thereby fueling the adoption of bridge inspection services.

Strict regulations regarding safety of bridges are set to contribute to overall revenue.

Growing deployment of drones, mobile inspection, and virtual reality will offer worthwhile prospects for market players.

Bridge Inspection Services Market - Key Restraints

Gap between labor skillset and Industrial 4.0 technology to remain an existing concern for market players.

Competitive Landscape

The bridge inspection services market study covers key players including, Group, KCI Technologies, Stantec, TÜV Rheinland, Mabey Group, ATS Engineering, Burns & McDonnell, Collins Engineers, Volkert Inc., GHD Group Pty Ltd., and WSP Global. These leading players are putting greater emphasis on strategic acquisitions in a bid to enhance their regional footprint, and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, they are embracing innovative solutions such as Internet of Things (IoT) to boost overall efficiency.

About the Report

This 170-page report offers an extensive overview of the bridge inspection services market, considering current and future growth prospects, on the basis of inspection (superficial/ initial, routine, principal, special, and damage), inspection purpose (inventory inspection, condition inspection, maintenance inspection, and rehabilitation inspection), bridge category (transportation over bridge, pedestrian (foot) over bridge, railway over bridge, and pipeline bridge), testing (concrete structure testing, steel structure testing, and special nondestructive test), bridge construction (permanent bridges, and temporary bridges) across several regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

