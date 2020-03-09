XTRA Bitcoin Inc: XTRA Acquires 70% of RINK, Phase 1 Mining Facility Lease and 37 new ASIC Miners

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / On March 6, 2020, XTRA Bitcoin Inc. (OTCPINK:CBTC) entered into an agreement to acquire 70% of the RINK, phase 1 mining facility electrical capacity from Xtra Crypto Mining Inc (XCrypto) and contracted to purchase 37 new Antminer T17 55 TH/S ASIC miners. This acquisition will allow XTRA to begin mining while raising funding for its larger Wonka mine project.

The new Antminer T17s are expected to ship from Bitmain in China and arrive in late March 2020. Installation and mining are expected by middle of April 2020.

The RINK facility is in Manitoba, Canada. Canada's low-cost renewable hydropower and cool weather are ideally suited for bitcoin mining operations. The RINK facility is planning a 1.5MW electrical capacity upgrade that will take a year to complete. XTRA intends to acquire 70% of that capacity as part of XTRA's development pipeline.

XTRA has agreed to pay XCrypto $75,730.48 for the miners, installment and electrical distribution and to pay 70% of rent and NNN lease expenses and actual electrical usage. This $75,730.48 acquisition is financed by XCrypto at 12% over 2 years with a monthly payment of $3,564.90. The five-year RINK, phase 1 lease of $700 per month is with Protocall Technologies Inc - PCLI that has a master lease of the RINK property. Affiliated parties disclosure: The Rink property and XCrypto are owned by Paul Knudson and XTRA - CBTC and Protocall - PCLI are controlled by Paul Knudson.

