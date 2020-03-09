Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
09.03.20
15:50 Uhr
2,936 Euro
-0,272
-8,48 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,921
2,926
16:06
2,924
2,925
16:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BT
BT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BT GROUP PLC1,399-8,63 %
CALIX INC7,100-8,97 %
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC8,000-12,57 %
NOKIA OYJ2,936-8,48 %
TELECOM ITALIA SPA0,402-16,12 %
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B6,324-6,50 %