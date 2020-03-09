The "International Trade Finance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive 2-day course has been tailored for professionals in banking, commerce and trade and industry who need to gain a closer understanding of International Trade Finance. The course provides a comprehensive foundation of all aspects of International Trade Finance in a global context covering the key concepts, practices and current developments. This course will be of special interest to banking and commercial professionals, who wish to expand their knowledge base, enhance their expertise and advance their careers into the international trade finance arena.

What will you learn

By the end of this course, you will have a sound understanding of:

Foreign exchange currency principles

The underlying operations and processes in the international trade environment

How trade finance is provided

Trade finance instruments

International payments

Supply Chain Finance

Main topics covered during this training

Structured Trade Finance

Foreign Exchange risk

Structured vs Secured Trade Finance

Using collateral to manage credit risk

Pre and post-shipment Trade Finance Instruments

Trade Payments

Sources of Trade Finance

Loan Syndication

Preparing documentation

International Trade Payment Instruments

International Payment Systems

CHIPS

Correspondent Banking

Supply Chain Finance

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to Trade Finance

Why international trade finance is important

The building blocks of International Trade

What is different about international financial management?

Foreign Exchange risk

Multinational enterprises and their types

The International Monetary System

A brief history of international financial systems

Floating exchange rates

European Monetary Union

Exchange rate systems

Fixed rates

Managed floats

Aspects of the ideal system

The impossible Trinity

Fixed vs floating rates

Introduction to Structured Trade Finance

Using collateral to manage credit risk

Why Structured Finance matters

Principles of collateralized finance

Secured Vs Structured Finance

Trade Finance Instruments

Typical forms of international trade commodity finance

International trade finance and trade payments

Tools of international trade finance (covering both pre-shipment and post-shipment finance)

Pre-shipment finance Instruments (such as bank overdrafts, term loans, credit lines, foreign currency-denominated trade facilities, open local or international Letters of Credit, Leasing or hire/purchase arrangements, Guarantees)

Post-shipment finance Instruments (such as credit, draft negotiation, discounting, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collections)

Integrating pre- and post-shipment finance

Case Study: Using trade paper to finance domestic grain trade.

Sources of Trade Finance

We examine various sources of finance for international trade including:

Supplier's credit

Banks local international

Buyer's credit

Export credit agencies

Multilateral financial institutions

Governments

Investment management companies

Loan Syndication

Types of syndication

The loan syndication process

Advantages of loan syndication

Operating Examples of Various Trade Finance Instruments

We examine detailed working examples of a range of Trade Finance Instruments. This includes:

International Trade Payment Instruments

The underlying problems of international trade

Trade payment mechanisms and risk

Risks for exporter/seller of the different payment terms

Payment mechanism choices

We examine each instrument in depth; what it is, how it works, when one should use it, the advantages and disadvantages of each as well as the risks

Open account

Real instrument or just a marketing ploy?

Payment/ cash in advance

Disadvantages to the exporter/ seller

Documentary collections

The role of banks

Detailed expose of the Documentary Collection process including detailed flow charts

Documentary collection variations

Documentary credits:

Documentary Credit process in detail

Banks and Documentary credits

Letter of Credit fraud

Country credit lines

The role that documents play

Problems caused by improper documents

Master Agreements and their uses

Shipper's Indemnities

Revolving Letter of Credit

Letter of Credit costs

Stand-By Letters of Credit as a payment instrument

Documentation

International Payment Systems

How international payments are made

The purpose of a payment system

International payments characteristics

The payment process

Payments in US Dollars CHIPS

We explore the CHIPS dollar payment system in terms of its day-to-day operations and settlements

Correspondent Banking

A survey of correspondent banking, what it is, its operations and how payments are settled

CLS and its role in settling international trade payments

Foreign exchange risk

How CLS operates

Supply Chain Finance

Supply Chain Finance What it is

Buyer/ supplier payment dynamics

Payment terms and risk

Supply Chain finance in international trade

The challenges of the Letter of Credit

Trade settlement risk

Unbalanced trade terms

Supply Chain Finance example

Benefits

Funding options

Funding variations and new developments

Supply Chain Finance Vs Traditional methods

Pre-Export financing

Inventory financing

Post-Export financing

Speakers

Richard's professional experience spans over 25 years. He started his career with Wells Fargo Bank, following by Fundtech and then moving to international advisory and consulting for the private and high-tech sectors providing high-level consulting, business analysis, project management and training to a wide range of banking clientele across the globe.

Over his career Richard was involved in International Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments and Settlements, Operational Risk, AML and Corporate Governance amongst others.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n0ej

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005553/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900