Chronic: At the Philadelphia Flower Show, Medical Cannabis Finally Reaches Mainstream

Oldest Flower Show in the World Prominently Features Cannabis

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Last week marked the annual Philadelphia Flower Show, the oldest and largest horticultural event in the US. At this year's show, Cannabis was front and center, with an exhibit and educational sessions being run by the Cannabis-focused marketing firm Chronic.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers. Started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. Thousands of people traveled from around the world for this year's event, as they do every year.

In addition to the major garden displays, the Flower Show hosts world-renowned competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events, and the citywide Bloom Philly pre-Show celebration.

The Philadelphia Flower Show has been honored as the best event in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with events such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, Tournament of Roses Parade, Indianapolis 500 Festival, and other international celebrations. It's a big deal - which is why it's big news that this show is the first of its kind nationally to enable Cannabis education - as was covered here in the Philadelphia Inquirer the day the show opened.

"We are excited to be present at this year's event to share our knowledge and expertise to further raise awareness and educate the community on the benefits of medical cannabis, said Lisa Hurwitz, CMO of Grassroots, which also owns Herbology dispensaries in the Philadelphia area. "We are thrilled to see all the engagement with attendees and look forward to having an even bigger footprint next year - as there is so much more information to uncover about the cannabis plant and how it can help people from all walks of life."

"The Greenroom" is the stylish educational exhibit created by Chronic, which sits on a prominent spot on Philadelphia Convention Center floor. A few cannabis experts staff the space, ready to answer questions and provide basic information about the thriving medical marijuana program in Pennsylvania and medical programs in the surrounding states of New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

"We're here to let the thousands of attendees this week understand the benefits of medical marijuana and that it has become a resource they can depend on," said Greg Ricciardi, the President and CEO of the Conshohocken-based cannabis marketing agency Chronic. "We have an abundance of information that anyone could need about the cannabis plant, it's history, how it's cultivated, how to get your medical card, where to purchase, what questions to ask, and what to expect from treating aches and pains, as well as other ailments with medical marijuana. We want to be a primary resource of factual information for Flower Show visitors and anyone else who's curious about cannabis."

This story first appeared in Green Market Report: https://www.greenmarketreport.com/cannabis-blossoms-at-philly-flower-show/

