Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference taking place in Orange County, California, USA, from March 15th - 17th, 2020. Asterion's Chairman and CEO Stephen Van Deventer will be presenting, as a private company, on March 16th. Stephen will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

ROTH Conference, hosted by ROTH Capital Partners, is one of the premier small and mid-cap investor conferences in the U.S. The event gathers close to 550 participating companies and over 5,100 attendees. It will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors, from cleantech to metals and mining to health and wellness, including healthcare. For additional details about the conference, please visit www.roth.com/occonference.

Asterion's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, commented, "We are looking forward to presenting at the 32nd annual ROTH Conference in Orange County, California. It is a great time to engage in such a valuable networking program to discuss the future of the medicinal cannabis industry globally."

About Asterion

Asterion Cannabis Inc. is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Asterion (Australia) Pty Ltd. With its cultivation to market strategy, the company's focus is leading and advancing cannabis agriculture, producing the highest quality, low cost, genetically uniform cannabis strains and cannabinoid products for global supply. The Australian government formally recognizes the company with a Major Project Status and the company has been granted a medicinal cannabis license, a cannabis research license, and a manufacture license from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

Led by a highly experienced team with over 200 years of combined relevant credentials spanning - North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Management experience with large scale projects includes medicinal cannabis, renewable energy, and capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@asterioncannabis.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated business plans and prospects of success in executing its plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Various risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Asterion's expectations. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of cannabis, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for cannabis, or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or cannabis industry, and delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53233