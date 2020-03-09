GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Receives First Purchase Order From South Asia For Its DigitalSafe Swiss Hosted Secure Document Management, Password Manager And Secure Email Service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (OTCQB:SWISF) and (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT).

GlobeX Data Ltd. (https://globexdatagroup.com) The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order for its DigitalSafe secure cloud services. DigitalSafe is a Swiss hosted secure document management, secure password manager and secure email all in one.

The order is a first for the South Asia (SAARC) region and the Company is expecting many more orders from its half a dozen resellers it has signed up in the region. SAARC, or The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asia. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. SAARC comprises 3% of the world's area, 21% of the world's population.

The Company has signed distribution agreements covering Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives, India and Bangladesh. The targeted industries for DigitalSafe are businesses in the financial services, legal services, large conglomerates, telecom operators and government entities.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "It is exciting to see our first orders coming from the SAARC region. We expect many more orders coming in the coming quarters from several countries in the region. Based on the discussions we have with our resellers and distributors, we are expecting in the next 18 months to sell DigitalSafe and our other Cybersecurity services such as Custodia and PrivaTalk Messenger, to close to 15,000 users in the SAARC region. This represents approximate annual and recurring gross sales of USD 1.5 Million, or at today's rate approximately CAD 2 Million in recurring annual revenues, based on a lower end range of our gross price of USD 100/year/user."

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "achieve," "could," "believe," "plan," "intend," "objective," "continuous," "ongoing," "estimate," "outlook," "expect," "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

