Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: DCNPF) (the "Company" or "Duncan Park") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Hazelton to the board of directors, effective March 5, 2020.

Mr. Hazelton comes with a wealth of experience in auditing, corporate finance and corporate governance in various industries such as manufacturing, retail, technology, not-for-profit and merchant banking. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions and services. Mr. Hazelton has been serving as controller and supervisor for multiple public and private companies since 1998.

Mr. Hazelton will replace Mr. David Shaddrick, who resigned as director effective March 5, 2020, in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Shaddrick for his contributions to the Company.

