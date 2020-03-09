

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, with the major averages adding to the steep losses posted in the two previous sessions.



Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels of the day but stuck firmly in the red. The Dow is down 1,337.62 points or 5.2 percent at 24,527.16, the Nasdaq is down 376.75 points or 4.4 percent at 8,198.86 and the S&P 500 is down 149.23 points or 5 percent at 2,823.14.



Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak continue to weigh on the markets along with a steep drop by the price of crude oil.



The price of crude oil for April delivery is plunging $7.40 to $33.88 a barrel amid indications of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.



Saudi Arabia announced a massive cut to its official selling prices for April and reportedly plans to increase oil production.



The move by Saudi Arabia comes after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement on additional production cuts last week.



Substantial weakness in overseas markets has also generated selling pressure on Wall Street, with stocks across Europe and Asia moving sharply lower.



Trading was halted for fifteen minutes shortly after the open, as the S&P 500 plunged more than 7 percent, triggering a key market circuit breaker.



Energy stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day amid the steep drop by the price of crude oil.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 26.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 17.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 13.6 percent.



Considerable weakness is also visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 10.3 percent nosedive by the KBW Bank Index. The index has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in over three years.



Steel, brokerage, housing and chemical stocks are also seeing significant weakness, moving sharply lower along with most of the other major sectors amid a broad based sell-off.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 5.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 3 percent.



The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plummeted by 6.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 6.5 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 6.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back well off their best levels of the day but remain in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 12.4 basis points at 0.582 percent.



