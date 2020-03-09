TOUAX: COVID-19 COMMUNICATION

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 9 March 2020 5:45 PM

COVID-19 COMMUNICATION

NO IMPACT CURRENTLY ON OUR ACTIVITIES DUE TO THE HEALTH CRISIS

Many investors are wondering about the impact of the health crisis due to the risk of a COVID 19 epidemic.

From a factual point of view and to date, we have not seen any impact on our activities:

- In general, long-term leasing activities are not subject to occasional fluctuations linked to health crises;

- No delay has been registered to date in the payment deadlines;

- No commercial contract has been broken and the rates for contract renewals have not dropped;

- In the Containers activity, we note an increase of more than 10% in the purchase prices of containers linked to the shortage of containers due to shipping problems from China.

However, in this context of uncertainty and volatility linked to COVID-19, Touax remains very vigilant:

- The Group follows precisely the evolution of the epidemic and its expansion, as well as the exposure of its employees, and organizes remote working at home, as appropriate.

- Touax also are working on scenarios and corresponding action plans to be able to react quickly.

Finally, the Group is continuing its roadmap to refocus on the long-term rental of freight wagons, river barges and containers, with a focus on improving profitability.

We will keep shareholders regularly informed of the impact of the epidemic on our activities and results.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

