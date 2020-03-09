Technavio has been monitoring the e-cigarette market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. and Turning Point Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing use of e-cigarette among teenagers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing use of e-cigarette among teenagers might hamper market growth.

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-cigarette Market is segmented as below:

Product

Modular E-cigarette

Next-generation Products

Rechargeable E-cigarette

Disposable E-cigarette

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-cigarette market report covers the following areas:

E-cigarette Market size

E-cigarette Market trends

E-cigarette Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market growth during the next few years.

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the e-cigarette market, including some of the vendors such as Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. and Turning Point Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-cigarette market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-cigarette market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-cigarette market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Modular e-cigarette Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Next-generation products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rechargeable e-cigarette Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Disposable e-cigarette Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs, Inc.

Nicopure Labs LLC

NJOY LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Turning Point Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

