Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.2587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16898724 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 51209 EQS News ID: 992791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 09, 2020 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT)