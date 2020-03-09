Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.7611 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2226403 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 51323 EQS News ID: 993031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2020 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)