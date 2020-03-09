Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2020 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 204.3215 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 118763 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 51334 EQS News ID: 993053 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2020 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)