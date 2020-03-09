Technavio has been monitoring the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc. and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the high adoption of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, availability of open-source software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High adoption of electric vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, availability of open-source software might hamper market growth.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market is segmented as below:

End-Users

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market report covers the following areas:

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market size

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market trends

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing number of strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth during the next few years.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market, including some of the vendors such as Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc. and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market vendors

