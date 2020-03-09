Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2020 / 18:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 307000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 51367 EQS News ID: 993129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2020 13:33 ET (17:33 GMT)